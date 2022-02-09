Putin Not Planning to Attend Russian-Belarusian Military Exercises - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, the president has no plans," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about the assessment by the West of these exercises as the largest in the territory of the former Soviet state since the Cold War, Peskov noted that the assessment should be given by the military.

"But it is obvious that yes, these are very serious joint maneuvers," Peskov said, adding that this is due to fact that the current situation is more tense.