UrduPoint.com

Putin Not Planning To Attend Russian-Belarusian Military Exercises - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Putin Not Planning to Attend Russian-Belarusian Military Exercises - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, the president has no plans," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about the assessment by the West of these exercises as the largest in the territory of the former Soviet state since the Cold War, Peskov noted that the assessment should be given by the military.

"But it is obvious that yes, these are very serious joint maneuvers," Peskov said, adding that this is due to fact that the current situation is more tense.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Toronto buses decorated with Tiger to showcase Chi ..

Toronto buses decorated with Tiger to showcase Chinese culture

18 minutes ago
 Minsk Ready to Discuss Russia's Security Guarantee ..

Minsk Ready to Discuss Russia's Security Guarantees With West - Diplomat

18 minutes ago
 Russia Focused on Quite Diplomatic Work With US on ..

Russia Focused on Quite Diplomatic Work With US on Security Guarantees - Ryabkov

18 minutes ago
 Moscow on THAAD in Ukraine: Russia Calls on US to ..

Moscow on THAAD in Ukraine: Russia Calls on US to Avoid 'Stupidity'

18 minutes ago
 German research ministry to fund projects to fight ..

German research ministry to fund projects to fight online disinformation

20 minutes ago
 Los Angeles County to continue mask mandate despit ..

Los Angeles County to continue mask mandate despite California's open schedule

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>