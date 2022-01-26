Putin Not Planning To Contacts With Leaders Of Self-Proclaimed Donbas Republics - Kremlin
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold any contacts with the leaders of the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"No, there are no such plans now," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Moscow plans to resume the practice when Putin telephoned the leaders at critical moments.