UrduPoint.com

Putin Not Planning To Contacts With Leaders Of Self-Proclaimed Donbas Republics - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Putin Not Planning to Contacts With Leaders of Self-Proclaimed Donbas Republics - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold any contacts with the leaders of the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, there are no such plans now," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Moscow plans to resume the practice when Putin telephoned the leaders at critical moments.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their imp ..

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their implementation

17 minutes ago
 CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

23 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

19 minutes ago
 Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should ..

Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should be Rejected - Moscow

19 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas ..

Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas Residents Getting Russian Pas ..

19 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land ..

Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land for ANF academy

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.