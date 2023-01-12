Putin Not Planning to Hold Meeting With Grossi Yet - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Currently no meeting is planned between Russian President Vladimir Putin and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Grossi said that he plans to go to Ukraine next week, after which he expected to visit Russia.

"As for Mr. Grossi, there are no meetings scheduled yet, in fact, I want to remind you that they met in Saint Petersburg and agreed to continue the dialogue if necessary, so if there is a need, if there is an appropriate request, then, in fact, telephone contact and meetings, if it is really necessary will be possible," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.