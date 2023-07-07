MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to hold any special meetings on the volatility of the ruble's exchange rate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that the economic indicators in the country are fine.

"There are no plans for any meetings on this issue with the president. We repeat once again and urge you to recall the president's recent conversation with Prime Minister (Mikhail) Mishustin. It was there that they talked about the fact that our economic indicators are indeed very good, promising and better than it could have been predicted," Peskov told reporters.