Open Menu

Putin Not Planning To Hold Meetings On Ruble's Exchange Rate Volatility - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Putin Not Planning to Hold Meetings on Ruble's Exchange Rate Volatility - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to hold any special meetings on the volatility of the ruble's exchange rate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that the economic indicators in the country are fine.

"There are no plans for any meetings on this issue with the president. We repeat once again and urge you to recall the president's recent conversation with Prime Minister (Mikhail) Mishustin. It was there that they talked about the fact that our economic indicators are indeed very good, promising and better than it could have been predicted," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Russia Fine Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

40 seconds ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

8 minutes ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

3 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

3 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

3 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

15 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

15 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

15 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

15 hours ago

More Stories From World