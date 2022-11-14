Putin Not Planning to Hold Talks With Macron Yet - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) There are no plans yet to hold talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, so far, there has been nothing substantive for a long time and there were no phone contacts between the two presidents, I mean Putin and Macron, for some period, so, unfortunately, we cannot state anything substantive yet," Peskov told reporters.