Putin Not Planning to Make Statement After Conversation With Biden - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to make any statements after a conversation with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Putin and Biden will hold an online meeting on Tuesday.

When asked if Putin plans to make a statement following the conversation, Peskov said it "should not" be expected.