UrduPoint.com

Putin Not Planning To Meet Chinese Special Representative Set To Visit Russia - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Putin Not Planning to Meet Chinese Special Representative Set to Visit Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to hold a meeting with Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui during his visit to Russia later in May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday that Li will embark on a tour of five countries ” Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia ” on May 15 to discuss the Ukrainian crisis.

"So far, there is no such meeting in the schedule (of the president). All this will be worked out through the diplomatic departments," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China France Visit Germany Vladimir Putin Poland May All Government

Recent Stories

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

2 hours ago
 IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran K ..

IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC indust ..

Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC industry meetings

2 hours ago

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Officially Releases Worldâ€™s First 200MP SuperZoom Came ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.