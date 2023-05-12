Putin Not Planning to Meet Chinese Special Representative Set to Visit Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to hold a meeting with Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui during his visit to Russia later in May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday that Li will embark on a tour of five countries ” Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia ” on May 15 to discuss the Ukrainian crisis.

"So far, there is no such meeting in the schedule (of the president). All this will be worked out through the diplomatic departments," Peskov told reporters.