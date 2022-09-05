Putin Not Planning to Meet With Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl at EEF - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold a meeting with former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), but such a possibility is not excluded, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

"So far, there is no (meeting) in the president's program. But if necessary, such a conversation can take place," Peskov said.