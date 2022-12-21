Putin Not Planning to Meet With Grossi Who Will Visit Moscow on Thursday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) No meeting is planned between Russian President Vladimir Putin and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, who will visit Moscow on December 22, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that Grossi will visit Moscow on Thursday to discuss the creation of a nuclear and physical nuclear safety zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"No, no meeting is planned," Peskov told reporters.