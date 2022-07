(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to meet with Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of Myanmar's armed forces and the chairman of the State Administration Council, who arrived in Russia on Tuesday on a private visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No," Peskov said when asked if a meeting is planned between Putin and Myanmar's leader.