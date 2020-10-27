Putin Not Planning to Meet With President of Abkhazia in Near Future - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a meeting with President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya on his agenda during the latter's visit to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a meeting with President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya on his agenda during the latter's visit to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"No, [the president] does not have any contacts with president of Abkhazia planned in the next few days," the spokesman told reporters.