Putin Not Planning to Meet With Raisi in Sochi Wednesday, Only With Erdogan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Russia's Sochi later this week, the schedule includes only talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Erdogan will pay a visit to the Russian city on Wednesday.

"No, (the visit of) the Iranian president is not expected," Peskov said when asked whether Raisi plans to visit Sochi on Wednesday.

Peskov answered in the affirmative to a clarifying question on whether only a meeting with Erdogan is planned.