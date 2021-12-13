Putin Not Planning to meet With US' Donfried During Her Visit to Russia - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold a meeting with US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried during her upcoming visit to Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold a meeting with US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried during her upcoming visit to Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No," Peskov told reporters when asked the corresponding question.