Putin Not Planning To Meet With Zelenskyy On G20 Summit Sidelines- Senior Russian Diplomat

Published September 09, 2022

Putin Not Planning to Meet With Zelenskyy on G20 Summit Sidelines- Senior Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) There are no plans for a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the sidelines of the G20 summit on Bali yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Friday.

"So far, we have no agenda to talk about.

If Ukraine had reacted differently to the draft document, which was handed over to the Ukrainian delegation on April 15, which contained the key elements of a possible agreement, then perhaps such a meeting would make sense. But now, there is simply no such thing and we have no corresponding plans (to arrange a bilateral meeting," Rudenko told reporters.

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin April Agreement

