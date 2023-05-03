Putin Not Present in Kremlin at Time of Attempted Drone Attack - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time of the attempted drone attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Kiev attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the Russian President with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Tuesday night.

"No. Today he is working in (the presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo in Moscow Region) Ogaryovo," Peskov said, answering the question whether the president was in the Kremlin at the time of the attempted attack.