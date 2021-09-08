Putin Not Raising Topic Of Crimea's Recognition At Meetings With Lukashenko - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not raise the topic of Crimea's recognition at meetings with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, since this is a sovereign affair of any nation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters ahead of the top-level negotiations, scheduled for Thursday
"No, this is not the way the question is formulated. President Putin has never raised the question [of Crimea] like that. Whether a state wants to understand the essence of what happened or not is a sovereign affair of a state. President Putin never raises the topic himself," Peskov said, asked if Putin and Lukahsneko will discuss Crimea.