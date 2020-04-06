Putin Not Reducing Personal Contacts to Zero Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has minimized personal contacts amid the coronavirus outbreak, but has not reduced them to zero, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on Putin's decision to hold a meeting in the Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has minimized personal contacts amid the coronavirus outbreak, but has not reduced them to zero, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on Putin's decision to hold a meeting in the Kremlin.

Putin will receive later in the day in the Kremlin Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, serving as the presidential envoy to the Far Easter Federal district, and Andrey Kozkov, the head of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic.

"The president has minimized personal contacts, but has not given up this completely," Peskov said, asked about the upcoming meeting.

Last week Putin held all talks through video conferences.