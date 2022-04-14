Putin Not Refusing to Meet With Zelenskyy, But Ground Needs to Be Prepared - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not refuse to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but it is necessary to prepare the ground, and the text of a peace agreement is not ready yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not refuse to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but it is necessary to prepare the ground, and the text of a peace agreement is not ready yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"So far, in terms of substantive issues, there are no innovations on this subject regarding the meeting. We said that the president never refused such a meeting in principle, but appropriate conditions should be prepared for it, namely the text of the document. So far, we cannot tell you something new here," Peskov told reporters.