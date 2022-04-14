UrduPoint.com

Putin Not Refusing To Meet With Zelenskyy, But Ground Needs To Be Prepared - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Putin Not Refusing to Meet With Zelenskyy, But Ground Needs to Be Prepared - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not refuse to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but it is necessary to prepare the ground, and the text of a peace agreement is not ready yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not refuse to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but it is necessary to prepare the ground, and the text of a peace agreement is not ready yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"So far, in terms of substantive issues, there are no innovations on this subject regarding the meeting. We said that the president never refused such a meeting in principle, but appropriate conditions should be prepared for it, namely the text of the document. So far, we cannot tell you something new here," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirates launches powerful platform for customers ..

Emirates launches powerful platform for customers to browse and book bespoke Dub ..

3 minutes ago
 Organisers determined to hold World Games in a bef ..

Organisers determined to hold World Games in a befitting manner

4 minutes ago
 22 held for doing wheelie in sialkot

22 held for doing wheelie in sialkot

4 minutes ago
 Russian Cruiser Moskva Remains Buoyant, Main Missi ..

Russian Cruiser Moskva Remains Buoyant, Main Missile Armament Intact - Defense M ..

10 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

10 minutes ago
 Informational video on Ehsaas National Socio-Econo ..

Informational video on Ehsaas National Socio-Economic Registry released

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.