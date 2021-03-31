UrduPoint.com
Putin Not Ruling Out Nationalization Of Companies Failing To Fulfill State Defense Orders

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Putin Not Ruling Out Nationalization of Companies Failing to Fulfill State Defense Orders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that nationalization in order to preserve employment is a valid option in certain cases, including non-fulfillment of state defense order.

"Yes, such an instrument is possible, including in cases ” though it is a completely different issue, but nevertheless, ” of criminal non-fulfillment of state defense orders by individual enterprises," Putin said during the signing ceremony of the general agreement between the national association of trade unions, association of employers and the government for 2021-2023.

In this connection, the president drew the attention of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs to the matter.

"In general, everything is quite obvious here, except for the work efficiency of the management. Because state money is allocated and allocated regularly, rhythmically, without any delays. But there are disruptions," Putin stressed.

The discussion was prompted by the proposal made by Russia's Federation of Independent Trade Unions to develop a functional mechanism for the nationalization of enterprises that are important for the Russian economy and ensure social stability.

