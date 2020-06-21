Putin Not Ruling Out Running for President Again If Constitutional Amendments Passed

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 21 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that he did not rule out running for another term if the relevant amendments to the national constitution were passed.

"I do not exclude the possibility of this. If this appears in the constitution - the opportunity to run [for the presidency]. We will see," Putin said, as aired by Rossiya 1 tv channel.

The president added that the country's political system should have internal guarantees of self-preservation and be resistant to both internal and external shocks.

In mid-January, Putin announced the need for constitutional changes in his annual address to the parliament. After that, the working group drafted the amendments, including the possibility to run for the presidency more than twice, which were later approved by the Constitutional Court. The nationwide vote was initially scheduled for April 22 but then was postponed to July 1 over the pandemic.