UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Not Ruling Out Running For President If Amendments Passed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 04:30 PM

Putin Not Ruling Out Running for President If Amendments Passed

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 21 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that he did not rule out running for another term if the relevant amendments to the national constitution were passed.

"I do not exclude the possibility of this. If this appears in the constitution - the opportunity to run [for the presidency]. We will see," Putin said, as aired by Rossiya 1 tv channel.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin June Sunday TV

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

32 minutes ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

3 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

4 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.