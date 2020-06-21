Putin Not Ruling Out Running for President If Amendments Passed

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 21 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that he did not rule out running for another term if the relevant amendments to the national constitution were passed.

"I do not exclude the possibility of this. If this appears in the constitution - the opportunity to run [for the presidency]. We will see," Putin said, as aired by Rossiya 1 tv channel.