MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the upcoming BRICS summit, a joint decision has been reached on the matter, the South African president's office said on Wednesday.

"The Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the Summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister Mr Sergey Lavrov," the office said in a statement.