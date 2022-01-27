Putin Not to Speak at Munich Security Conference This Year - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to participate in the Munich Security Conference this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

The Munich Security Conference for the first time in two years should be held in person on February 18-20.

When asked if the Russian president's schedule includes participation in the event, Peskov answered in the negative.