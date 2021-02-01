Putin Not Visiting Private Constriction Sites - Peskov on Gelendzhik 'Palace'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not visit private construction sites, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when asked whether the president had been to the highly publicized "palace" located near the Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik.

"No, I still do not know. On the other hand, the president is not engaged in construction issues. He visits many construction sites, but those construction sites relate to social facilities. I am not aware of any cases when the president visited any private construction sites," Peskov told reporters.

Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg told the Mash Telegram channel on Saturday that he was the beneficiary of the complex of buildings near Gelendzhik adding that the "palace" belongs to him.

In January, Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny released a video material linking the "palace" in Gelendzhik, allegedly furnished with luxury items, to Putin. Putin later said that he had not seen Navalny's film, as he did not have time for it.

Last week, the Mash Telegram channel published a video report from the Gelendzhik "palace," showing that the building was in the initial stage of construction and had no sign of even basic interior decoration. According to the Kremlin, all materials included in Navalny's investigation are nothing but "a high-quality, well-fabricated story," aimed at gaining a large number of views on the internet.