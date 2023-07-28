Open Menu

Putin Not Yet Been Informed About Incident In Russia's Taganrog - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet been informed about what happened in Russia's Taganrog, the president is working at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian missile was intercepted over Taganrog, and its debris fell in the city damaging buildings and injuring civilians. The Russian Health Ministry said that a total of 14 people received injuries and seven of them have been hospitalized. Later, the ministry said that another Ukrainian missile in the Rostov Region was intercepted its debris fell far away from populated areas.

"Not yet. Summit is underway,' Peskov said.

