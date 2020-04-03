Putin Not Yet Planning Energy Talks With Saudi Partners - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold any phone conversations with Saudi partners for discussing the energy market, but Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak maintains contact with his colleagues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold any phone conversations with Saudi partners for discussing the energy market, but Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak maintains contact with his colleagues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

"Not yet. Minister Novak is in contact with his colleagues," Peskov said.

Earlier this day, Putin expressed the belief that Saudi Arabia's withdrawal from the OPEC+ deal, and subsequent oil production increase and declaration of readiness to provide discounts were a reason behind the global oil prices dramatic decline.