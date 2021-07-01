(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), noting Beijing's constructive role in addressing global threats.

"Dear Mr. Chairman, dear friend, please accept my sincere congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the CPC. Your state is marking this significant date with new impressive successes in economic, social, scientific, and technological development. China plays an important constructive role in addressing pressing international issues and countering global threats and challenges of our time," Putin said in a message.

The president noted that during the difficult years of the revolutionary struggle and the formation of the new China, Russia had provided all-around support to the CPC. He added that Moscow preserves the memory of this common history, in particular, of the 6th CPC National Congress held in 1928 in Moscow.

Putin further described inter-party ties as an important component of Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. He expressed confidence that the dialogue between the United Russia Party and the CPC will continue to develop constructively.