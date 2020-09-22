UrduPoint.com
Putin Notes COVID-19 Pandemic Has Been Especially Difficult For Elderly People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:26 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult for elderly people due to the widespread restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his video message to the UN General Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult for elderly people due to the widespread restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his video message to the UN General Assembly.

"This disease has directly affected millions of people and claimed the most important thing: the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Quarantines, border closures, numerous serious troubles to citizens of almost all States constitute the present-day realia. It has been especially difficult for elderly people who, due to the necessary restrictions, have not been able to hug their loved ones, children and grandchildren for weeks or even months," Putin said.

The president added that it would take long time to revive the global economy after the COVID-19 crisis, and the international community should use innovative solutions to do it.

"Experts are yet to fully assess the scale of the social and economic shock caused by the pandemic and all its long-term consequences. However, it is already evident that it will take a really, really long time to restore the global economy. Furthermore, even the proven anti-crisis measures will not always work. We will need new innovative solutions," Putin said.

