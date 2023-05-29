(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election victory and noted his great contribution to the development of constructive and mutually beneficial bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection as head of state, emphasizing his great contribution to the development of Russian-Turkish relations in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner," the statement read.

The support that the Turkish people expressed in their votes opens up additional prospects for expanding cooperation, Putin said.

"Thanking for the congratulations, the President of the Republic of Turkey, in turn, confirmed that further work on entire current agenda will continue to take place. It was agreed to continue personal contacts," the message said.