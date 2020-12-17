UrduPoint.com
Putin Notes 'Fiasco' Of Multiculturalism In European Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the EU project of implementing multiculturalism in the European society had failed.

"This multiculturalism project [in EU] was a fiasco, it collapsed, and many who called for this project and for its implementation were forced to admit it. While here [in Russia] it has self-evolved over the centuries, and we value it very much," Putin said during his annual press conference.

The Russian president further addressed the issue of terrorism in Europe, saying that representatives of islam made up about 10 percent of the population and as a rule, most of them were immigrants, sometimes second- or third-generation immigrants.

Whereas in Russia, representatives of various religious groups live in peace in their own country and there is no other place they call home.

"This is a very important distinctive feature of how the relations between confessions in our country and, say, in European countries have been and are still developing," Putin noted.

