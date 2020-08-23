Putin Notes Importance of Building Trustworthy Relations in Military Field

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Building trustworthy relations between countries in the military and security fields is important for finding solutions to challenges together, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"We understand well how important it is to build trusting relations in the field of security and military cooperation, to jointly seek answers to emerging challenges," Putin said in a video address to participants of the Army 2020 forum and the International Army Games.

The president mentioned that two large-scale events are on simultaneously.

"I am convinced that their traditionally spectacular and rich programs will only benefit from such a combination," Putin said, adding that the International Army Games contribute to boosting friendly ties between the countries and sharing military experience.

The Russian president also hoped that new business deals and permission partnership agreements would be signed at the forum.

"Numerous guests will be able to see the capabilities of our armed forces, get familiar with the latest achievements of the domestic and foreign defense industry, with successful international cooperation projects. In this regard, I hope that new business contacts and promising partnership initiatives will be fruitfully and effectively promoted on the sidelines of the forum," Putin said.