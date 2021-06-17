Putin Notes Importance Of Joining Efforts With US Against Cybercrime
Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) It is extremely important both for Russia and the US to work together to combat cybercrime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"It is extremely important for both us and them. Instead of haggling, as our people say, is not it better to unite efforts to fight cybercrime," Putin told graduates of the school of Public Administration.