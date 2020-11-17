Putin Notes Importance of Nagorno-Karabakh Truce as Basis for Normalization

The ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as agreements to ensure operation of transport links and to resume economic ties in the region, are important as they create preconditions for normalization of the situation there, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"The fact that military actions have ended and the sides have resumed all transport communication links and restored economic ties is extremely important, in my opinion. This creates a good base for long-term normalization," Putin said live on the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

When asked if the Nagorno-Karabakh issue still exists, Putin recalled that the status of the region is yet to be determined.

"Yes, there is such a problem ... We have agreed that we maintain the status quo for today," Putin said, adding that it is up to future leaders to settle the issue of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I believe that if there are conditions for living a normal life, restoring relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and between ordinary people, especially those living in the conflict zone, this will create conditions for determining the status of Karabakh," Putin argued.