Putin Notes Importance Of Preserving Churches In Karabakh In Talks With Aliyev - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 12:35 AM

Putin Notes Importance of Preserving Churches in Karabakh in Talks With Aliyev - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted during phone talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, the importance of ensuring the preservation of Christian churches and monasteries in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as normal church life, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"During talks with Ilham Aliyev, Vladimir Putin, in particular, drew attention to the fact that Christian churches and monasteries are located in the regions that, in accordance with the trilateral declaration [on Karabakh], will return to the Republic of Azerbaijan. In this regard, he emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and normal church life of these shrines," the Kremlin said.

Aliyev, in turn, showed understanding in this regard and said that the Azerbaijani side would act accordingly, the Kremlin added.

