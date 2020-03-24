Putin Notes Important Role of Russian-German Chamber of Commerce in Bilateral Dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated the leadership and members of the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce on the 25th anniversary of its founding and noted its significant role in the development of bilateral relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated the leadership and members of the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce on the 25th anniversary of its founding and noted its significant role in the development of bilateral relations.

"The chamber is one of the most representative and effective associations of foreign business in Russia. I note the significant role of this trustworthy non-governmental structure in the development of Russian-German trade and economic cooperation, in ensuring the work of German entrepreneurs in Russian markets, as well as in attracting investments from Germany to our country," the Kremlin press service said, citing Putin's congratulatory message.

The Russian president noted that primarily thanks to the efforts of the chamber, large-scale projects in various fields were implemented and sizable production facilities of well-known German companies were successfully localized in Russian regions.

He stressed that, despite the current difficulties in the global economy, the responsible and pragmatic activities of the chamber are becoming even more significant. Putin also expressed confidence that the chamber would continue to help build mutually beneficial ties between the business communities of Russia and Germany.