UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Notes Important Role Of Russian-German Chamber Of Commerce In Bilateral Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:19 PM

Putin Notes Important Role of Russian-German Chamber of Commerce in Bilateral Dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated the leadership and members of the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce on the 25th anniversary of its founding and noted its significant role in the development of bilateral relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated the leadership and members of the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce on the 25th anniversary of its founding and noted its significant role in the development of bilateral relations.

"The chamber is one of the most representative and effective associations of foreign business in Russia. I note the significant role of this trustworthy non-governmental structure in the development of Russian-German trade and economic cooperation, in ensuring the work of German entrepreneurs in Russian markets, as well as in attracting investments from Germany to our country," the Kremlin press service said, citing Putin's congratulatory message.

The Russian president noted that primarily thanks to the efforts of the chamber, large-scale projects in various fields were implemented and sizable production facilities of well-known German companies were successfully localized in Russian regions.

He stressed that, despite the current difficulties in the global economy, the responsible and pragmatic activities of the chamber are becoming even more significant. Putin also expressed confidence that the chamber would continue to help build mutually beneficial ties between the business communities of Russia and Germany.

Related Topics

Business Russia German Germany Vladimir Putin Chamber Market Commerce From

Recent Stories

Maria B’s husband arrested after he was tested p ..

37 minutes ago

Japan requests one-year Olympic postponement over ..

56 seconds ago

Putin to Join G20 Coronavirus Summit on March 26 V ..

57 seconds ago

Election Commission exempts 50percent staff from d ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: Minorities worship places closed inde ..

7 minutes ago

Crimean Tatar Official Agrees With Decision to Tak ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.