Putin Notes Indian Prime Minister's Contribution To Partnership On His Birthday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 04:06 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy 70th birthday, expressing hope for the continuation of the constructive dialogue, and praising the prime minister's contribution to strengthening the Russian-Indian strategic partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy 70th birthday, expressing hope for the continuation of the constructive dialogue, and praising the prime minister's contribution to strengthening the Russian-Indian strategic partnership.

"It is hard to overestimate your personal contribution to the strengthening of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our countries. I value the kind, friendly relations that have developed between us. I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda," Putin said in a congratulatory message, distributed by the Russian Embassy in India.

The Russian leader noted that India was "successfully moving along the path of socio-economic, scientific and technical development" under Modi's leadership.

Putin wished the Indian prime minister "good health, happiness, well-being and every success."

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian leader intended to congratulate the Indian prime minister on his Birthday in person by telephone later in the day.

