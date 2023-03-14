UrduPoint.com

Putin Notes Lack Of Highly Qualified Personnel In Russian Defense Industry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Putin Notes Lack of Highly Qualified Personnel in Russian Defense Industry

There is a lack of highly qualified personnel in the Russian defense industry, the salaries should become attractive at enterprises of this kind, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

ULAN-UDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) There is a lack of highly qualified personnel in the Russian defense industry, the salaries should become attractive at enterprises of this kind, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We understand and we know, and you probably also know that now many enterprises work practically in three shifts and there are not enough specialists, especially highly qualified personnel. Several directions must be implemented here, or we must move in several directions. Well, firstly, the level of wages must be attractive in order to work at enterprises of this kind," Putin said during a visit to an aircraft plant in Ulan-Ude.

The shortage of personnel in the defense industry makes it difficult to fulfill the state defense order, Putin added.

Related Topics

Shortage Russia Visit Vladimir Putin March Industry

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

4 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.