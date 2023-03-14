Putin Notes Lack of Highly Qualified Personnel in Russian Defense Industry

There is a lack of highly qualified personnel in the Russian defense industry, the salaries should become attractive at enterprises of this kind, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

ULAN-UDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) There is a lack of highly qualified personnel in the Russian defense industry, the salaries should become attractive at enterprises of this kind, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We understand and we know, and you probably also know that now many enterprises work practically in three shifts and there are not enough specialists, especially highly qualified personnel. Several directions must be implemented here, or we must move in several directions. Well, firstly, the level of wages must be attractive in order to work at enterprises of this kind," Putin said during a visit to an aircraft plant in Ulan-Ude.

The shortage of personnel in the defense industry makes it difficult to fulfill the state defense order, Putin added.