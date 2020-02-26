UrduPoint.com
Putin Notes Late Ex-Egyptian President's Contribution To Bilateral Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:43 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, following the death of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, noting the latter's contribution to the development of friendly relations between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The former Egyptian president died on Tuesday at the age of 91 following a long struggle with illness.

"Dear President, dear friend, please accept my deepest condolences over the passing of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

Russia will remember his great personal contribution to the development of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries," the presidential administration said in a statement.

Putin also extended words of sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.

Mubarak served as the fourth president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011 and stepped down following mass protests during the so-called Arab Spring. He was later arrested and found guilty of complicity in the killing of protesters during the revolution. Mubarak was acquitted and freed in 2017.

