Putin Notes US, Russia Role in Global Security in His New Year Message for Trump - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on the coming New Year, pointing to the two countries' special responsibility for the global security and stability, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on the coming New Year, pointing to the two countries' special responsibility for the global security and stability, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"In his congratulation for US President Trump, Putin said that Russia and the United States historically bear special responsibility for ensuring global security and stability, and Moscow favors normalizing bilateral relations and establishing equitable dialogue based on taking into consideration both parties' interests," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin confirmed his invitation for Trump to attend the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, which Moscow will host in May 2020, Kremlin added.