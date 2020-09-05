UrduPoint.com
Putin Notes Work Of Over 60,000 Moscow Medics Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 06:52 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday drew attention to more than 60 medical professionals and over 22,000 volunteers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic in Moscow, which celebrates its 873rd anniversary this weekend

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday drew attention to more than 60 medical professionals and over 22,000 volunteers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic in Moscow, which celebrates its 873rd anniversary this weekend.

"Over 60,000 doctors, nurses, paramedical personnel, ambulance workers, and drivers fought the pandemic in Moscow. Everyone worked selflessly on the most difficult, it should be said upfront, medical front," Putin said at a celebration, calling them the heroes of our time.

The president thanked the Muscovites for bravery and solidarity amid the pandemic, singling out volunteers.

"During the self-isolation period, over 22,000 people of all ages, professions, and social statuses got involved in this [volunteer] movement," Putin said.

The president's sentiment was echoed by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, who praised the work of all the city's medical services.

"It was amazing. And throughout all that time, I did not hear a single complaint that it was a big load, a big risk ... How can I not call it a heroic feat?" Sobyanin said.

The Russian capital has confirmed a total of 265,737 COVID-19 cases, including 4,878 fatalities.

