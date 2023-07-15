Putin Notifies Ramaphosa No Supplies Sent to Poor States Under Grain Deal - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin told his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, in a phone call that the main goal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to supply grain to countries in need has not been achieved, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

During the discussion of the deal, Putin noted that obligations on removing obstacles to exports of Russian food products and fertilizers set out in the Russia-UN memorandum are still not implemented, the statement read.

"Moreover, the main goal of the deal, namely grain exports to countries in need, including the ones in Africa, has not been achieved," the Kremlin added.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. Moscow has since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, also known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is now due to expire on July 17, but pointed out that the obligations toward Russia have not been fulfilled.

On Thursday, Putin said that Russia might suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative until obligations toward Moscow are fulfilled.