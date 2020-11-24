Putin: Nuclear Issues on Korean Peninsula Should Be Solved Diplomatically

The nuclear problem of the Korean peninsula should be resolved diplomatically, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The nuclear problem of the Korean peninsula should be resolved diplomatically, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"As for the nuclear problem of the Korean peninsula, our stance is well-known, it must be solved only diplomatically, by talks," Putin said as he was receiving ambassadors' credentials.