Putin Observes Work of Joint Headquarters Involved in Special Operation in Ukraine -Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin got acquainted with work of the joint headquarters of the Russian military branches involved in the special operation in Ukraine and held separate meetings with commanders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"On Friday, President Vladimir Putin worked throughout the day at the joint headquarters of the armed forces involved in the special military operation," Peskov told journalists, adding that Putin "got acquainted with the work of the headquarters, heard a report on the progress of the special military operation, and also held a meeting and separate talks with the commanders."