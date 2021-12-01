Putin Offered Poroshenko Assistance in Donbas Restoration But he Refused - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko assistance in the restoration of Donbas, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti, adding that Poroshenko refused due to external influence

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko assistance in the restoration of Donbas, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti, adding that Poroshenko refused due to external influence.

"And Putin wholeheartedly says: well, what they are doing, we need to finish this ... It (the war) should end and Donbas must be restored. People need to live normally... I say, if it's official, I'm ready to talk with Poroshenko on this topic ... I was already leaving, he (Putin) took me by the hand: and (said)I will help to restore Donbas.

And I will help, tell him (Poroshenko)," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president mentioned that he had good relations with Poroshenko and knew him before he became the president of Ukraine.

"I suggest you restore Donbas. Putin told me about it directly. I emphasize this. You know, Poroshenko finally agreed. But after a month, within a month, he began to do everything the other way around. Why? Because the guy was under external control," Lukashenko said.