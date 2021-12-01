UrduPoint.com

Putin Offered Poroshenko Assistance In Donbas Restoration But He Refused - Lukashenko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:29 PM

Putin Offered Poroshenko Assistance in Donbas Restoration But he Refused - Lukashenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko assistance in the restoration of Donbas, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti, adding that Poroshenko refused due to external influence

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko assistance in the restoration of Donbas, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti, adding that Poroshenko refused due to external influence.

"And Putin wholeheartedly says: well, what they are doing, we need to finish this ... It (the war) should end and Donbas must be restored. People need to live normally... I say, if it's official, I'm ready to talk with Poroshenko on this topic ... I was already leaving, he (Putin) took me by the hand: and (said)I will help to restore Donbas.

And I will help, tell him (Poroshenko)," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president mentioned that he had good relations with Poroshenko and knew him before he became the president of Ukraine.

"I suggest you restore Donbas. Putin told me about it directly. I emphasize this. You know, Poroshenko finally agreed. But after a month, within a month, he began to do everything the other way around. Why? Because the guy was under external control," Lukashenko said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Most Young American Adults Fear US Democracy 'In T ..

Most Young American Adults Fear US Democracy 'In Trouble' or 'Failing - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Parents' Financial Situation Directly Affects Adul ..

Parents' Financial Situation Directly Affects Adult Children Poverty Level - EU ..

3 minutes ago
 Seven Injured As Train Goes Off Rails in Northern ..

Seven Injured As Train Goes Off Rails in Northern Italy - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Found Solidarity in NATO on Strong Me ..

Blinken Says Found Solidarity in NATO on Strong Measures if Russia Invades Ukrai ..

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Requires S-400, S-500 Air Defense Systems ..

Belarus Requires S-400, S-500 Air Defense Systems for Effective Protection - Luk ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO to Resort to Economic Measures If Russia Proc ..

NATO to Resort to Economic Measures If Russia Proceeds With Confrontation - Blin ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.