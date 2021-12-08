Putin Offers Biden to Cancel Restrictions on Work of Diplomatic Missions - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin offered US President Joe Biden to mutually cancel the accumulated restrictions on the functioning of diplomatic missions, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The Russian side offered to nullify all the accumulated restrictions on the functioning of diplomatic missions, which could also help normalize other aspects of bilateral relations," it said following talks between the leaders.

The negotiations took place on Tuesday in an online format and lasted about two hours. After discussing Ukraine, cybersecurity, strategic stability, Iran and a number of other issues, the leaders of the two countries instructed their teams to continue communication.