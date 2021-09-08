UrduPoint.com

Putin Offers Condolences Over Death Of Emergencies Minister - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to family members of Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev to offer condolences over his tragic death on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"President Putin offers deep condolences over the tragic death of Yevgeny Zinichev. They are linked by many years of joint work. This is a great loss. The president sent a message with condolences to the family and friends of the minister," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, the Emergencies Ministry said that Zinichev tragically died at the age of 55 in the line of duty as he was saving a person's life.

