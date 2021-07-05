UrduPoint.com
Putin Offers Condolences To Duterte Over Military Aircraft Crash In Philippines - Kremlin

Mon 05th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Putin Offers Condolences to Duterte Over Military Aircraft Crash in Philippines - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent a letter to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to offer condolences over a crash of a military plane, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The military plane crashed on Sunday in the southwest of the Philippines. According to the latest information, the death toll has reached 50.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept my deep condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the disaster of a military transport plane on the island of Jolo. I ask you to convey my words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured," Putin told Duterte, according to the Kremlin.

More Stories From World

