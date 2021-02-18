Putin Offers Condolences to Erdogan Over Death of 13 Turkish Citizens in Iraq - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, over the death of 13 Turkish nationals in Iraq, the Kremlin said Thursday.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, the Turkish forces killed 48 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization, during an operation in northern Iraq.

Thirteen bodies of Turkish citizens, allegedly kidnapped by the PKK, were discovered in a cave in the area, the defense ministry said.

"The Russian president offered his condolences to the Turkish leader over the recent tragic death of 13 Turkish citizens in Iraq," the Kremlin said.