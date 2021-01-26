UrduPoint.com
Putin Offers Condolences To Family Of Late Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Prikhodko - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:21 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to the family of late former Deputy Prime Minister Sergey Prikhodko, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to the family of late former Deputy Prime Minister Sergey Prikhodko, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We received very sad news today: Sergey Eduardovich Prikhodko passed away. The president offers deep condolences in light of that loss. [The president] sent a telegram to Prikhodko's family," Peskov told journalists.

Sergey Prikhodko was born in Moscow in 1957. After graduating from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) in 1980, he worked at the Soviet and then Russian Foreign Ministry, rising as far as the deputy director of the ministry's Second European Department.

In 1997, Prikhodko joined the Russian Presidential Executive Office as the foreign affairs aide and went on to serve as the office's deputy head, as well as the head of the foreign affairs department. In 2012, Prikhodko was appointed as the first deputy chief of the government staff, and in 2013 � as the chief and deputy prime minister. In 2018, Dmitry Medvedev, the premier at the time, once again appointed Prikhodko as the first deputy chief. Since January 29, 2020, Prikhodko has served as the aide to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

