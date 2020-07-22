Putin Offers Condolences to India After Floods Cause Multiple Casualties - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telegram to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences over the consequences of the recent floods in the country, expressing hope for the quick recovery of those injured, according to the Kremlin website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telegram to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences over the consequences of the recent floods in the country, expressing hope for the quick recovery of those injured, according to the Kremlin website.

"Dear Mr. President, Dear Mr. Prime Minister, please accept our deep condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the floods that have occurred in several states of your country.

Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones as a result of the natural disasters, and hopes for a speedy recovery of all those affected," the website said, citing the message.

As a result of floods earlier in July, dozens have died in the southern states of India. According to the Interior Ministry, the states of West Bengal and Assam were most affected by the floods. Seventy national disaster response teams have been deployed in the region to cope with the situation.