UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Offers Condolences To India After Floods Cause Multiple Casualties - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:43 PM

Putin Offers Condolences to India After Floods Cause Multiple Casualties - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telegram to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences over the consequences of the recent floods in the country, expressing hope for the quick recovery of those injured, according to the Kremlin website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telegram to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences over the consequences of the recent floods in the country, expressing hope for the quick recovery of those injured, according to the Kremlin website.

"Dear Mr. President, Dear Mr. Prime Minister, please accept our deep condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the floods that have occurred in several states of your country.

Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones as a result of the natural disasters, and hopes for a speedy recovery of all those affected," the website said, citing the message.

As a result of floods earlier in July, dozens have died in the southern states of India. According to the Interior Ministry, the states of West Bengal and Assam were most affected by the floods. Seventy national disaster response teams have been deployed in the region to cope with the situation.

Related Topics

India Injured Prime Minister Interior Ministry Russia Narendra Modi Died Vladimir Putin July All

Recent Stories

SC takes notice of objectionable content on social ..

14 minutes ago

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

29 minutes ago

DEWA MD reviews progress at hydroelectric power st ..

30 minutes ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

34 minutes ago

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

45 minutes ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.